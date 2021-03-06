Metallica donate £54,000 to assist victims of Texas storms

Metallica have donated £54,000 (US$75,000) to aid victims of the winter storms which swept Texas last month.

Through their non-profit organisation, All Within My Hands, Metallica pledged the funds to Feeding America’s Feeding Texas campaign, which is working to assist those impacted.

Per The Washington Post, last month’s storms left 4 million Texans without power, 15 million without drinkable or running water and at least 30 dead.

Advertisement

“The winter storm that struck Texas last month was beyond anything the state’s residents could imagine preparing for,” Metallica said in a statement through All Within My Hands.

“As temperatures dropped well below freezing and widespread power outages swept the area, families suffered.

“While temperatures have risen and electricity has been restored in many areas, residents are still very much in the throws of a struggle.

“As part of our commitment to fighting food insecurity, All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to Texas food banks.”

The band have urged fans to contribute to Feeding Texas where possible.

“To join in on these efforts, visit FeedingTexas.org to donate to their Crisis Relief Fun,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Metallica have an extensive history of engaging in philanthropy through All Within My Hands.

Late last year, they raised £1million (US$1.3million) for the non-profit through their ‘Helping Hands’ livestream show. The funds will assist All Within My Hands’ “partner organisations & COVID-19 & disaster relief efforts”.

During 2020, Metallica made two six-figure donations which were split between various charities’ COVID-19 appeals.

In September, a total of £181,000 ($250,000) was pledged to organisations providing aid in the aftermath of the wildfires which ravaged America’s west coast last year.