Metallica donate $1.5 million to charity on European tour

An epic gesture

Metallica have donated over $1.6 million (£1.3 million) to charity during their 2019 European Tour.

Having completed the summer leg of their WorldWired trek, the metal icons have revealed that they donated the huge sums of cash to charitable causes in each city on the tour. The donations came via their All Within My Hands foundation, which was set up in 2017.

The final donation of summer 2019 came on August 25 when they donated a €63,000 cheque to Freezone Mannheim, a German homeless youth aid group.

A tweet from the band said: “A HUGE thanks to all who attended a #WorldWired European show for helping us donate over €1.5million to local charities over the course of the 25-show tour.

“And special thanks to #MetInMannheim fans for wrapping it up with this contribution to Freezone. #MetallicaGivesBack.”

A message on the All Within My Hands foundation Twitter account added: “Closing out the 2019 European #WorldWired Tour, every fan attending #MetInMannheim has helped @Metallica make tonight’s donation to Freezone, helping them support the homeless youth in their community.”

This comes after the band donated £40,000 to a Manchester homelessness charity ahead of their show at the city’s Etihad Stadium in June.

Reviewing their stop-off at London’s Twickenham Stadium, NME wrote: “We’re so fucked,” snarls frontman James Hetfield on ‘Hardwired’, a genuine heavy metal superhero (superpower: badassery), “shit outta luck”. There might have been a time when you’d hear this statement and nodded sagely. But not anymore. What’s next could be something remarkable…”