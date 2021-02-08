Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s 92-year-old father releases album

The father of Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has released an album at the age of 92.

Torben Ulrich, who’s worked as a poet, radio and newspaper journalist, painter, filmmaker, performer and athlete during his career, has returned to making music – this time with composer and musician Lori Goldston.

‘Oakland moments: cello, voice, reuniting (rejoicing)’ is the first collaboration between Torben and Goldston, the latter of whom has collaborated with Nirvana and worked with writers, filmmakers, choreographers, playwrights and visual artists.

Advertisement

Lars took to Instagram over the weekend to tell his followers about his father’s new project. “This is my dad… he’s the one on the left. 92-years-old and just getting started…” Lars wrote beneath a picture of him with his father.

He continued: “Today, as one does at his age, he’s putting out another record… This one being a collaboration with his dear friend @legoldston. If anybody’s interested in checking it out, it’s available on the @obscure_terrible Bandcamp page. Definitely something to aspire to.”

The album is the first commercially available recording between Torben and Goldston. As LoudWire notes the two musicians have been close friends since 2005 when they started playing together in the band Instead Of with Jaison Scott and Angelina Baldoz.

The seven-track release hears Torben relay his texts and poems that were reportedly inspired by “his rice-paper paintings, exploring elements of athleticism, philosophy and mysticism”.

Digital downloads of ‘Oakland moments…’ are available via Torben and Goldston’s Bandcamp page, however, the limited edition clear cassettes have sold out.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lars said recently that Metallica’s band’s best album is yet to come. The drummer promised that the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ will be the “coolest” and “heaviest” record they’ve ever made.