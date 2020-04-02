Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation donates $350,000 to COVID-19 relief charities

Metallica‘s All Within My Hands Foundation has donated $350,000 to a series of charities that are providing aid and care during the coronavirus crisis.

The foundation set up by the metal legends announced earlier today (April 2) that it was donating funds to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, Feeding America, Direct Relief and Crew Nation.

A statement posted on Metallica’s official website read: “In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever. All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organisations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”

The foundation is donating $100,000 each to Feeding America, which works with a network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities; Direct Relief, which is providing more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and Crew Nation, Live Nation’s new initiative to help touring and venue crews who are out of work while the touring industry is shut down.

The additional $50,000 will go to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which helps provide financial assistance to out-of-work bartenders and servers.

The statement added: “We know this is the hardest of times for many of you, but if you would like to support any of these organisations, please feel free to reach out directly to our incredibly dedicated partners, as their needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps.”

In addition, a reminder was issued to fans about Metallica’s new weekly concert series, #MetallicaMondays.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has sent us retreating to our homes, we’ve launched the #MetallicaMondays streaming series: Each Monday at 5:00 pm PST, we’ll broadcast a full concert from the video archives directly to your couch via YouTube and Facebook Live,” the statement read.

“Generous donations to AWMH via the simultaneous fundraisers on each platform from fans enjoying the weekly series have already amounted to $15,000, and we’ll continue to raise funds during the weekly streams to support those impacted by COVID-19.”

Last week, George Harrison‘s Material World Foundation donated $500,000 to a series of charities providing much needed aid and care during this coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation set up by the Beatles singer-songerwriter in 1973 announced on Thursday (March 26) that it donated funds to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

Meanwhile, a newly discovered deep-sea creature has been named after Metallica.

The Macrostylis metallicola is a worm-like creature that lives in the Clarion Clipperton Zone off the coast of Hawaii, at depths where the pressure is 400 times greater than that of the earth’s atmosphere.