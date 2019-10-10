Metallica are headlining five major US festivals next year

Three of the events take place in May, while the other two are in September and October

Metallica will headline five major US festivals next year.

The long-running metal band have added to their 2020 touring schedule with today’s announcement (October 10), with the five festivals in question all being promoted by the production company Danny Wimmer Presents.

Metallica will play two different sets over two nights at each of the selected events. You can see details of the five US festivals Metallica will headline in 2020 below.

May 2020

1-3 – Epicenter, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina

8-10 – Welcome to Rockville, Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

15-17 – Sonic Temple,Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

September 2020

18-20 – Louder Than Life, Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky

October 2020

9-11 – Aftershock, Discovery Park in Sacramento, California

“Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience,” promoter Danny Wimmer said in a press release.

“That’s the same standard we’ve set for every DWP festival — from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between. I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America.”

Tickets for all five festivals are on sale now for Metallica fan club members and past ticketholders of Danny Wimmer Presents events. General sale will commence on Monday (October 14) at 9AM PT / Noon ET.

Metallica postponed their Australia and New Zealand tour last month as frontman James Hetfield re-entered rehab for addiction recovery.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” a statement issued by the band read. “He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

“We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.”