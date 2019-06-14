Metallica invite 13-year-old drummer to perform ‘Seek & Destroy’ as a birthday present

A fan’s dream come true

Metallica recently gave a young fan the birthday present of a lifetime when they brought him up on stage to play ‘Seek & Destroy’.

The band invited Evan Adamson – who was celebrating his 13th birthday – up on stage at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena. They performed there three days ago (June 11) as part of the European leg of their WorldWired stadium tour.

“Oh god, Lars [Ulrich] shrunk. They put Lars in the wash. Told them not to put him in the dryer,” frontman James Hetfield deadpanned as Adamson took his seat behind the kit. After some encouragement from Kirk Hammett and Ulrich, and crowd banter from Hetfield, the young drummer kicked off ‘Seek & Destroy’ with the band. Ulrich took over soon after.

The band posted footage of Adamson on their Twitter account, taking the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday. Watch it here:

Adamson himself posted breathlessly about the experience on Instagram. “Well well well no words I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my hero’s [sic] my favourite band of all time was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday !!” he wrote.

A quick look through Adamson’s account shows that he’s an ardent fan of Metallica, covering ‘Enter Sandman’ at The Penny Gill Rock Bar in Spennymoor and attending several dates of the band’s ongoing WorldWired tour. Metallica are in the midst of the tour’s UK/European leg, and will play Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 18 and London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 20. They will wind up in Germany in August, and head to Australia and New Zealand in October.

Metallica’s last release was the acoustic record ‘Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at the Masonic’, recorded at the inaugural Helping Hands Benefit Concert in San Francisco last November. Released in February, the album’s proceeds benefit the band’s own charity, the All Within My Hands foundation.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wait for more news of the thrash titans’ 11th album, which will follow their 2016 effort ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’. In March, bassist Robert Trujillo revealed on The Music podcast that work has already begun on the new record, and that it will be out a lot more quicker than the previous two.

“I’m excited about the next record because I believe it will also be a culmination of the two records and another journey. There’s no shortage of original ideas, that’s the beauty of being in this band,” he said.