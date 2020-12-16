Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield cover Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has covered Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’ – you can watch his solo acoustic take on the song below.

Hetfield delivered the cover while taking part remotely in the recent charity livestream VetsAid 2020: Home For The Holidays, which raised “sorely needed funds to veterans services groups across the US”.

Hetfield performed Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’ – which Metallica have covered live on a number of occasions after releasing their version of it back in 1998 on their ‘Garage Inc.’ covers album – during Saturday’s livestream (December 12), and you can watch his performance below.

Hetfield was among a number of performers who took part in the VetsAid livestream last weekend, with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Eddie Vedder and ZZ Top also involved.

Earlier this month, Hetfield linked up remotely with his Metallica bandmates to deliver an at-home cover of Alice In Chains’ classic track ‘Would?’.

The band performed the 1992 single during a virtual event that saw Alice In Chains receive the annual Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award.

Last weekend, comedian Bill Bailey performed a tango routine on Strictly Come Dancing while backed by a rendition of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. Bailey received 23 points from a possible total of 30 for his dance, and later advanced into the Strictly final.