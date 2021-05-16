Metallica, Korn, Nine Inch Nails lead lineup for 2021 Louder Than Life Festival

The lineup for the 2021 instalment of Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival has been announced, boasting a plethora of big-name rock and metal acts.

Held in the city of Louisville over four days, this year’s bill is led by headliners Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Jane’s Addiction, Judas Priest, Rise Against, Staind, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg and Mudvayne, who have been on hiatus since 2010. Heavy metal icons Metallica will also be performing two different sets across two separate nights of the festival.

In addition to the main acts, the lineup also features Anthrax, Asking Alexandria, Gojira, Pennywise, Seether, Ghostemane, Escape The Fate, Beartooth and many more.

Check out the full day-by-day breakdown of the lineup below.

Like many music festivals last year, Louder Than Life was forced to postpone its 2020 iteration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the event’s return in a press statement, promoter Danny Wimmer said “DWP (Danny Wimmer Presents) has always considered Louisville home, so to be able to bring America’s Biggest Rock Festival back in 2021 means everything to us”.

“After a year filled with challenge after challenge, we worked incredibly hard to curate a lineup worth the wait for our fans.

“Weather got in the way of Nine Inch Nails in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big Metallica sets in 2020 – so to have them both back for 2021, along with Korn and the rest of this incredible lineup over four days, that’s the kind of ‘new normal’ that we’re all looking forward to.”

Louder Than Life 2021 runs from September 23-26 at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds, Kentucky Exposition Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.