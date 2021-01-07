Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has revealed that he’s been keeping his drumming skills sharp during the coronavirus pandemic by playing along to Rage Against The Machine while practising at home.

With a distinct lack of live shows taking place in 2020 due to the health crisis – bar a pair of special gigs Metallica played for their ‘Encore Drive-In Night’ and their All Within My Hands charity in August and November respectively – Ulrich has been largely forced to play drums at home by himself in recent months.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine in a new interview, the drummer said that he’s been playing along to Metallica’s most recent studio album ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’, which came out in November 2016, in order to sharpen his drumming skills while at home.

Ulrich also revealed that he’s been playing along to songs from Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut album, which was released in November 1992.

“Another record I’ve played along to is Rage Against The Machine, that first album,” Ulrich told Classic Rock.

“That has been the soundtrack to this pandemic for me. I’m just blasting those songs, and they sound more relevant and more contemporary than they ever have.”

Agreeing that Rage are a “perfect” outlet for “all that frustration”, Ulrich recalled seeing the band perform at the LA Coliseum in 2011.

“It was a hot, sweaty night, with that energy that you get in LA when you have those big concerts, and seeing 70,000 people yell ‘fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me!‘ was one of the most insane concert moments I’ve ever experienced,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ulrich spoke about how he’s hoping that Metallica’s next LP will “be the best album we’ve ever done”.

“Insert the rest of the clichés – it’s the heaviest thing, the coolest… But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?”