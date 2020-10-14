Metallica launch new ‘Blackened’ whiskey inspired by the ‘S&M2’ album

Metallica have launched their latest ‘Blackened’ whiskey range inspired by their recent ‘S&M2’ album.

The whiskey was originally released in 2018, with the spirit aged in barrels that were exposed to Metallica’s music – affecting the ageing process of it.

Earlier this year the limited edition ‘Batch 100’ blend was released with a pair of vinyl picture discs containing the playlist used during the spirit ageing process.

Now, ‘Batch 106’ has been released along with the playlist used from the San Francisco shows, which was used during the latest process. You can order the batch at Caskers.com or by visiting Blackened’s official website here.

“The first ‘S&M’ shows in 1999 were such a pivotal part of Metallica’s evolution. We knew we had to mark their 20th anniversary on an even bigger scale, but without sacrificing any of the intimacy of those shows,” guitarist Kirk Hammett said. “The reaction has been incredible, to the shows and the album, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring those same ‘S&M2’ vibes to BLACKENED.”

The ‘S&M2’ album was recorded at two shows that took place in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of the metal band’s seminal live album ‘S&M’.

Across the coronavirus lockdown, Metallica have been sharing footage from some of the most iconic shows of their career. The metal iconic most recently aired footage of a 2011 gig at New York’s Yankee Stadium as part of the Big Four tour with Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

They also recently shared footage of a classic 2006 show which saw them perform their 1986 album ‘Master of Puppets’ in its entirety as part of their set.

Frontman James Hetfield also recently reflected on the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that it has given him a chance to “soak up life”, after the virus halted the band’s plans for this year.