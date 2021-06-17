Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses to headline Hellfest 2022

Hellfest 2022 has announced its full line-up, including headliners Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses and Scorpions.

After being cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French hard rock festival, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is set to make a return next year with a seven-day, two-weekend event featuring 350 bands across six stages.

Taking place in Clisson, the first instalment of the festival will be held on June 17, 18 and 19, with headliners Deftones, Faith No More and Avenged Sevenfold. Other names on the bill include The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth, Korn, Judas Priest, Deep Purple and many others.

Advertisement

Hellfest will continue on June 23, 24, 25 and 26 with Scorpions, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica all topping bill on the respective dates. The line-up also includes Whitesnake, Black Label Society, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Nightwish, Hatebreed and more.

Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, but you can still buy tickets for the second instalment on the Hellfest website.

Announcing the line-up on social media, Hellfest organisers said: “What can we say except that we are proud (and excited) to finally unveil the long-awaited line up of our anniversary edition! Keeping such a line up as a secret for several weeks has been no easy task, especially in the last few days…

“It’s been more than 16 months since our work rhythm was turned upside down by the arrival of this virus, since the live music industry was extinguished. Despite this, our confidence has never been affected and we have kept working with a positive mindset.

“The frustration of two years without a festival has led us to dream even bigger about our reunion! In 2022, we are offering a new and unique format spread over 10 days! Never done before, this formula will, without a doubt, remain in the history of so-called ‘extreme’ music! Twice as historic, because this formula is meant to exist only in 2022 and will not happen again in the years to come.”

Advertisement

The statement concluded: “We could not finish without thanking all those who have supported us during these last months. Volunteers, intermittents, sponsors, service providers, media partners, people from Clisson, we are all eager to see you again and to live with you this future adventure, which promises to be historic!”

You can read the full statement below:

Hellbangers,Que dire si ce n’est notre fierté (et notre impatience) d’enfin vous dévoiler l’affiche de notre édition… Posted by Hellfest Open Air Festival on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Metallica has been confirmed for Mad Cool Festival 2022 alongside Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse and Twenty One Pilots.

The Madrid festival was forced to abandon its 2021 edition due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, but it will now return to the Spanish capital from July 6-9, 2022.

The band have also been confirmed for NOS Alive 2022 with Imagine Dragons, Royal Blood and more.