Someone’s covered Metallica’s ‘One’, but with all the parts on bass

A YouTube musician has shared a new cover of Metallica‘s classic track ‘One’ with all the parts recorded on bass guitar.

Mark Grocki’s new version of the track makes reference to the infamous lack of bass guitar on the metal titans’ iconic 1988 album ‘…And Justice For All’.

“What they REALLY mean by ‘… And Justice For BASS’,” Grocki titled the new cover, which features all guitar and vocal parts from the song recorded on bass. The drums that feature on this new version, though, are Lars Ulrich’s original recordings from the studio version of ‘One’.

Advertisement

Listen to this bass-y new cover of ‘One’ below.

Back in 2017, ‘…And Justice For All’ producer Flemming Rasmussen blamed the band for the notoriously poor sound on the classic album.

Stating his belief that the death of Metallica bassist Cliff Burton had an impact on the album’s sound, Rasmussen said: “What happened was [mixing engineers Steve Thompson and Mike Barbiero] did a mix that they thought sounded really, really good, which had lots of bass,” adding: “Let me just point out – the bass tracks on ‘…And Justice For All’ are actually fantastic.

“Jason [Newsted, Burton’s replacement] plays really well. He probably tried to prove that he was worth, that he was up there with Cliff, which in my opinion he is.”

He continued to say that the band continually asked for the bass to be taken down in the mix, until it could barely be heard. “Why they did that I’ve no idea!” Rasmussen said. “It could be that they were still grieving about Cliff. I have no idea. But imagine my surprise when I heard the album. I was like, ‘What the… What?!'”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Metallica announced their new live album, ‘Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2’.

‘S&M2’ is the follow-up to the band’s 1999 live album ‘S&M’, and was recorded in San Francisco over two nights in September 2019 with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, a gig commemorating the 20th anniversary of the original ‘S&M’.