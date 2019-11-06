Metallica pledge $100,000 to help victims of California wildfires

"We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need."

Metallica have donated $100,000 (£77,640) to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Northern and Southern California, via their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The rock giants announced the donation on Twitter, confirming the sum would be split equally between the Wildfire Relief Fund and the Sonoma County Resilience Fund.

“Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires,” they wrote.

After confirming plans for the donation, they urged fans to donate their own resources too.

“We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need as well as the first responders who have been working tirelessly to keep Californians safe,” Metallica wrote.

“Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

It comes after the band previously pledged $100,000 to tackle the fires in 2018 and played a relief show in San Francisco in 2017.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that the metal icons will return for a string of US festival headline shows next summer, their first dates since frontman James Hetfield entered rehab in September for substance abuse.