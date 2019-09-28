Metallica postpones upcoming tour as James Hetfield returns to rehab

"Our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years"

Metallica have postponed their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand due to frontman James Hetfield returning to rehab.

The announcement was made on Friday (September 27) via the band’s website and social media channels. “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand,” Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Rob Trujillo said in a statement.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.