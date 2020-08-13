Metallica have reflected on performing with Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammys, praising the singer as “extremely creative and a fearless artist”.

The four-piece were asked about the performance, where they played ‘Moth Into Flame’ with Gaga during the prize-giving ceremony, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show yesterday (August 12).

The band admitted that they wouldn’t have considered doing such a collaborative performance back in their early days, but guitarist Kirk Hammett explained that by 2017 Metallica had reached a point where “after a while, you kind of get mature about it all and realise we’re all in this together, you know?”

“I just respect her as an artist,” frontman James Hetfield continued. “She was there for two hours before we even got there, working on her moves and thinking stuff up. She is extremely creative and a fearless artist.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich added: “Lady Gaga, in particular, she loves metal. She was telling me that ‘Metal Militia,’ which is this deep cut on our first album “Kill ‘Em All,” was her favourite song back in the day.”

Metallica recorded a special live show at their base in California this week that’ll be screened in drive-in movie theatres across North America on August 29.

Speaking to Stern about the show, Ulrich said: “I guess I can let the cat out of the bag here. Yesterday, we recorded a special hour-and-forty-five-minute set that’s coming to [300 drive-ins]. It’s an experiment to see what other cool new ways we can connect and bring music to fans all over the country.”

Hetfield added: “Selfishly, it’s really for us to get together and jam — because we miss jamming — and then hopefully bring some joy to people … and they can be safe in their car.”