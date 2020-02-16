Metallica reschedule their first show of 2020

Metallica have announced that they’re having to reschedule their first show of 2020.

The band were supposed to play their second All Within My Hands benefit concert on March 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco, but it’s now been rescheduled for September.

“Time to update the calendar as the second instalment of the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert has been rescheduled for September 12, 2020, still at the Masonic in San Francisco,” the band said in a statement.

“A few of you may recall that in September as we were riding high on all the positive vibes that came out of the two S&M² shows, we were excited to announce that we had set aside March 28th to celebrate AWMH with all of you again.

“However, we may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018.”

Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands was set up in 2017, and the band donated over $1.6 million (£1.3 million) to charity during their 2019 European Tour.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that this change may cause and thank you for all the support and love that you’ve given All Within My Hands,” the statement continues.

“We’ve had some incredible accomplishments in the last two years, including the launch of the innovative Metallica Scholars program (more on year two here) and are excited to share all the details—and a kick-ass show—with you later this year.”

Metallica frontman James Hetfield made his first public appearance since entering rehab last month, appearing at a classic car auction in Los Angeles.

The band cancelled a string of tour dates in late September after announcing that Hetfield would be returning to rehab to “work on his recovery” following a “struggle with addiction” which has been “on and off for many years”.