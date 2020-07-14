Metallica share 1994 ‘Shit Hits The Sheds Tour’ concert in full

Metallica have shared a classic 1994 show in its entirety as part of their ongoing Metallica Mondays series – watch below.

Back in March, the band began uploading notable past shows to their official YouTube channel on a weekly basis in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown.

For this week’s instalment (July 13), Lars Ulrich and co. offered up their performance at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California from July 1994. The show formed part of the group’s Shit Hits The Sheds Tour, which took place between May and August that year.

Introducing the concert at the top of the video, Ulrich also gave fans an update on when the ‘S&M2’ live album could arrive.

He said: “I occasionally read the comments and I know a few of you were asking for an ‘S&M’ update, so here’s an ‘S&M’ update: Guess what? Real fucking soon! How’s that for an update?”

This comes after Ulrich announced the ‘S&M’ boxset last month during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The collection will feature recordings from Metallica’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, which commemorated the 20-year anniversary of Metallica’s original orchestral performances, ‘S&M’.

Meanwhile, Ulrich has revealed that Metallica have been working on a new album over Zoom during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. “So far, at least the sonic side of it and the practical elements are in surprisingly good shape, actually,” he explained.