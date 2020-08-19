Metallica have shared footage of their set at New York’s Yankee Stadium in 2011, a stop-off on the last tour that heavy metal’s ‘Big Four’ shared together.

Metallica have been keeping fans entertained at home during the coronavirus pandemic with the ongoing online video series, showcasing remastered footage from memorable shows that they’ve played during their time together.

The latest gig footage, which took place on September 14 2011, sees the band on furious form as they rattle through a two hour career-spanning set.

Advertisement

They are also joined by the other three bands of metal’s Big Four – Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax – as they deliver a duet of Motorhead’s ‘Overkill’.

Last month, they also shared footage of a classic 2006 show which saw them performing perform their 1986 album ‘Master of Puppets’ in its entirety as part of their set.

They also recently shared their performance at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California from July 1994.

Earlier this month, Metallica also announced that they’ll play their first show of 2020 as part of the ‘Encore Drive-In Nights’ series.

Advertisement

The band will shoot a special show at a secret location near their northern California headquarters, which will subsequently be shown on August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theatres across the United States and Canada.