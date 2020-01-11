Metallica share cover of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Neil Peart

Metallica have shared a live cover of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of the band’s drummer Neil Peart, who died earlier this week.

The visionary stickman passed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a statement on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and said that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Thousands of tributes have poured in for the man many considered to be one of the greatest drummers to ever pick up a pair of sticks, including from rock giants Metallica.

The band took to social media to share a clip of them performing a cover of Rush’s 1981 song ‘Tom Sawyer’, taken from their ‘Moving Pictures’ album.

“Rest In Peace, Neil…,” the video’s caption read.

See the cover below:

Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, yesterday shared his own moving tribute to Peart on his Instagram page.

Posting a picture of the visionary Rush drummer, his caption read: “Thank you Neil.

Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead.”

He continued: “Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have also shared moving tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”