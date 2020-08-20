Metallica share ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ from upcoming ‘S&M2’ live album

Metallica have shared another preview of their upcoming ‘S&M2’ live album – hear their version of ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ below.

The forthcoming live album/concert, which lands later this month (August 28) was recorded at two shows that took place in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of the metal band’s seminal live album ‘S&M’.

So far, the band have shared renditions of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘All Within My Hands’ and ‘Moth Into Flame’ from the film. Watch the ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ performance below.

The new film will be released in a variety of formats on August 28, including 4xLP vinyl, 2xCD, DVD and Blu-ray versions and a limited edition colour vinyl 4xLP + 2xCD + Blu-ray “Deluxe Box”.

Across the coronavirus lockdown, Metallica have been sharing footage from some of the most iconic shows of their career. The metal iconic most recently aired footage of a 2011 gig at New York’s Yankee Stadium as part of the Big Four tour with Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

Last month, they also shared footage of a classic 2006 show which saw them performing perform their 1986 album ‘Master of Puppets’ in its entirety as part of their set.

In a recent interview, Metallica said they “wouldn’t change a thing” about ‘Lulu’, their divisive collaborative album with the late Lou Reed.

The band have also discussed their collaboration with Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammys. “I just respect her as an artist,” frontman James Hetfield said. “She was there for two hours before we even got there, working on her moves and thinking stuff up. She is extremely creative and a fearless artist.”