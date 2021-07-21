Metallica share three new versions of ‘Wherever I May Roam’

Metallica have shared three new versions of their song ‘Wherever I May Roam’ – you can hear them all below.

The tracks are the latest to be released from the forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica’s self-titled fifth studio album, which is commonly known as ‘The Black Album’.

The first two new versions of ‘Wherever I May Roam’ are covers by J. Balvin and Jon Pardi, while the third is a previously unreleased live recording performed at Day On The Green in Oakland, California on October 12, 1991.

Balvin and Pardi are the latest acts of the 53 assembled for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ to share their renditions. They follow recent covers from the likes of St. Vincent, Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Diet Cig, and Miley Cyrus.

You can listen to all three new versions of ‘Wherever I May Roam’ below:

The special 30th anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’, which includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, is set for release on September 10. Pre-order is available now.

Remastered for ultimate sound quality, ‘The Black Album’ remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe boxset.

The boxset will contain the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card.

Earlier this month, Metallica were announced among the many acts that will take part in Global Citizen Live.

Global Citizen say their “once-in-a-generation” 24-hour global broadcast, which will take place on September 25, will aim to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty”.