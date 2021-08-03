Metallica share Weezer’s take on ‘Enter Sandman’ from ‘Blacklist’ covers album

Metallica have shared Weezer‘s take on ‘Enter Sandman’, the latest track to arrive from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album.

Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of songs from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.

Among the acts to have contributed to the special project are St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

Metallica have now shared Weezer’s faithful take on arguably their most famous track, alongside Nigerian singer Tomi Owó’s cover of ‘Through The Never’. You can check out both in full below.

Last week saw Metallica share a brand new version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which is featured twice in the new Disney film Jungle Cruise.

Lars Ulrich first confirmed the band were working with James Newton Howard on an orchestral version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for the film back in September.

Kirk Hammett, meanwhile, recently discussed the upcoming new Metallica album, saying he hopes it will “cut through the division” in the world.

The band have been working on their new album during the coronavirus pandemic, with James Hetfield confirming that the band wrote 10 songs together over Zoom in quarantine.