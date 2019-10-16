The specially filmed show celebrated the 20th anniversary of the band's live album and concert performance with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra

Metallica are screening their ‘S&M2’ concert in cinemas again after it pulled in a record breaking $5.5 million (£4.3 million) at the box office.

The show, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the band’s live album and concert performance ‘S&M’ with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, was screened in cinemas for one night only across the globe on October 9.

But following a record breaking box office intake across 95+ countries in over 3,700 cinemas worldwide, Trafalgar Releasing have now announced that the film will be returning to the big screen for one more night worldwide on October 30.

Tickets for the screening go on sale worldwide tomorrow (October 17). More information can be found at metallica.film.

Split into two parts, the three-hour concert was conducted by Edwin Outwater with a special appearance by Michael Tilson Thomas. The four members of the band played to 16,000 people from a circular, revolving stage in the centre of the arena floor, surrounded by 75 members of the orchestra.

It saw the band reunite with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, who accompanied Metallica on the live album and DVD which was originally recorded at the Berkeley Community Theater in 1999.

The performance also served as part of the grand opening of the new Chase Center, a multi-purpose arena in San Francisco that is also the new home of NBA basketball team Golden State Warriors.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said of the film: “The ‘S&M2‘ shows illustrated the immense power of the iconic collaboration between Metallica and San Francisco Symphony, from the critical and audience acclaim, to the box office results in cinemas worldwide, this film truly exemplifies the power of bringing fans together around the world via the big screen.”

This week has also seen Lars Ulrich sharing a promising update on the progress of Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s time in rehab.

Elsewhere, the band recently announced five major US festival dates for 2020 while guitarist Kirk Hammett has revealed that he has “a lot of kick ass material” for their next album.