Metallica tease new song on TikTok and invite fans to duet

Metallica are teasing a new song on TikTok and inviting fans to duet with them on it.

The metal icons will release new album ’72 Seasons’, their first since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, on April 14. So far, it’s been teased by the songs ‘Lux Æterna’ and ‘Screaming Suicide’.

Ahead of the release of the album, the band have been sharing an 80-second instrumental of what appears to be new music via their TikTok, featuring each band member duetting with their bandmates. The videos started out with just drummer Lars Ulrich, with three out of the four members now joining in. Guitarist Kirk Hammett looks set to complete the set today (February 28).

“Duet this,” they then wrote to fans. See all the videos below.

Last year, Metallica saw streams of their classic track ‘Master Of Puppets’ increase significantly following its use in Stranger Things‘ season four finale.

In the finale, titled ‘The Piggyback’, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

It gave them a host of new Gen Z fans, and Metallica then shared a TikTok of themselves duetting ‘Master Of Puppets’ with the Stranger Things scene it appears in.

Metallica announced ’72 Seasons’ last November alongside European and North American tour dates for this year and next.

The world tour includes two nights in each city they are booked to play, promising a “no repeat weekend” of two different sets and two different opening acts. Supports across the tour include Architects, Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

They’ll also return to the UK in June to play two unique headline sets at Download Festival 2023 alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.