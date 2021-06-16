Metallica, The Killers and Muse lead Mad Cool Festival 2022 line-up

The likes of Metallica, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse and Twenty One Pilots have all been confirmed for Mad Cool Festival 2022.

The Madrid festival was forced to abandon its 2021 edition due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, but it will now return to the Spanish capital from July 6-9, 2022.

Mad Cool’s new line-up sees a total of 104 artists across all genres, including a selection of returning names from previous editions.

Other acts added to the line-up today (June 16) include St. Vincent, Sigrid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Tove Lo, Alt-J, Foals and Zara Larsson.

You can check out the full line-up on the poster below. All ticket-holders for the 2021 edition will be able to roll over their admission for next year’s event.

Announcing the cancellation of their 2021 event, which had been set to be headlined by The Killers and Cardi B, Mad Cool organisers said: “We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and we understand that many of you may be disappointed.

“Believe us, we are too. For this reason, we are working very hard to compensate you next year with an unforgettable experience.”

“During all this time we have gathered enough energy and strength to make sure we can shine bright again in 2022.”