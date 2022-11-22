Metallica to live stream ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert

Metallica have announced plans to live stream their forthcoming ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert.

The show, which is set to go ahead at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 16, will be streamed on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel at 5.30pm local time.

The metal veterans have also announced that Greta Van Fleet will provide support and Jimmy Kimmel will host the benefit concert. All proceeds will go to the band’s charity All Within My Hands.

Advertisement

Metallica said in a statement: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16. This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience in the house, thanks to our friends at Pramount+.

We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands at this year’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction and we’re psyched to tell you that it will be streamed live, thanks to our friends at @paramountplus! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2vsbnzVFXx — Metallica (@Metallica) November 22, 2022

“In another first, we’re also honoured to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel. Don’t miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet’s set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.

“We’ll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5 to benefit the Foundation, with 100 per cent of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.”

Any remaining tickets for the concert can also be purchased here.

In 2020, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation donated $350,000 (£306,113) to a series of charities that provided aid and care during the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the the charity also donated $500,000 (£382,000) to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine has expressed a keen interest in reviving the concert series the band played in 2010 and 2011 alongside the remaining “big four” thrash metal acts – Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax.