Metallica’s charity donates $500,000 to feed Ukrainian refugees

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has donated $500,000 (£382,000) to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

The foundation set up by the metal legends announced yesterday (April 4) that it was making a donation to the World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals for those who have fled Ukraine as the result of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible,” drummer Lars Ulrich said of the donation.

“We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.”

Ulrich continued, “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

World Central Kitchen was founded by Chef José Andrés to provide “meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises”.

The band have said they’d like to raise even more money for the cause, with a goal of $1million over the next two months. To help reach the goal, Metallica are selling a new t-shirt designed by artist Andrew Cremeans. All proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign. You can buy the shirt here.

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett are also personally supporting the cause by auctioning off the guitars they use to play ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the upcoming annual ‘Metallica Night on May 24.

You can make donations to the All Within My Hands Foundation here.

In 2020, Metallica‘s All Within My Hands Foundation donated $350,000 to a series of charities that providing aid and care during the coronavirus crisis.

The foundation donated $100,000 each to Feeding America, which works with a network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities; Direct Relief, which provides more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, and Crew Nation, Live Nation’s recent initiative to help touring and venue crews who were out of work while the touring industry is shut down.

The additional $50,000 went to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which helps provide financial assistance to out-of-work bartenders and servers.

Meanwhile, Metallica recently started releasing a series of remixed and re-edited live performance and documentary films of their 40th anniversary shows.

In partnership with The Coda Collection, seven new titles are available on the subscription streaming service for the first time, shedding new light on the metal monolith’s 40-year tenure and offering fans a chance to relive some of their most iconic performances.

The complete release schedule of all the titles and access to stream the films can be found here.