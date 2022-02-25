Metallica’s first-ever recording of ‘Hit The Lights’ with Dave Mustaine to receive vinyl reissue

Metallica’s first-ever recording of ‘Hit The Lights’ from 1982, featuring former bandmate Dave Mustaine, is set to receive a reissue on vinyl this April.

‘Hit The Lights’ will feature on Metal Blade Records’ 40th anniversary reissue of its ‘Metal Massacre’ compilation, which was available from 1982 to 1984. The reissue – set to release on April 22 – will mark the first time that the rare recording has been made available since 1984.

The 1982 recording of ‘Hit The Lights’ includes a guitar solo performed by Dave Mustaine, who played in Metallica for 11 months before being kicked out of the band shortly before they recorded their 1983 debut album, ‘Kill ‘Em All’. Following his departure, Mustaine would go on to form his own thrash metal band, Megadeth.

Advertisement

‘Hit The Lights’ was later re-recorded with a guitar solo from Kirk Hammett for Metallica’s debut album.

The ‘Metal Massacre’ reissue is limited to 5,000 copies pressed on “ruby red” vinyl to commemorate its 40th anniversary while 2,000 additional copies will be pressed on clear vinyl via Metallica’s website. All copies of the vinyl reissue have now been sold out.

The original ‘Metal Massacre’ compilation served as a way for unsigned metal bands in Los Angeles to showcase their music to the world. The original compilation included songs from Steeler, Bitch, Malice, Ratt, Pandemonium and more. Its first pressing also misspelt Metallica’s name as “Mettallica”.

Earlier this month, Metallica announced that their annual ‘Metallica Night’ event with the San Francisco Giants baseball team will be returning for an eighth year, following two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has announced the details of his debut solo EP, ‘Portals’. The guitarist will release the four-song instrumental EP on April 23 via Blackened Recordings across digital platforms, CD and as a Record Store Day Exclusive Ocean Blue Vinyl EP.

Advertisement

Dave Mustaine most recently shared a short clip of the track ‘Life In Hell’ from Megadeth’s upcoming album ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’ in December. The album has yet to receive a release date.