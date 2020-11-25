Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert has raised £1million for charity

Metallica‘s recent ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert has raised $1.3million (£1m) for charity.

Earlier this month (November 14), the band played a half-acoustic, half-electric benefit livestream show to raise money for their charity All Within My Hands.

The foundation is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through workforce education, fighting hunger and providing other “critical local services.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that, thanks to all of you & our generous sponsors, #HelpingHands2020 has raised over $1.3 million!” the band tweeted. “Those funds will be used to continue our support of [All Within My Hands], partner organisations & COVID-19 & disaster relief efforts.

Recorded in San Rafael, California, Metallica played an eight-song acoustic set and a six-song electric one. As well as covers of Deep Purple, Bob Seger and ‘The House Of The Rising Sun’, the acoustic part of the show included acoustic versions of ‘Blackened’ and ‘Now That We’re Dead’.

Watch footage of the performance below and buy access to a replay of the show here.

“We’re super grateful to be a part of this and glad you’re here to witness it and be part of it as well,” frontman James Hetfield said during the show. “All your help is very much appreciated. And the fact that we get to play is a big bonus, right? We get to play, we get to employ some people here, we get to help out – it’s a win-win-win everywhere.”

This week, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that the band are a month into “pretty serious writing” for their next album.

Confirming the start of work on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, Ulrich revealed: “We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing. And of all the shit — pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world — it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.”