Metallica’s James Hetfield wants someone to invent a microphone with a built-in straw

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has an interesting proposition for inventors: create a microphone with built-in straws.

Speaking on a recent edition of the band’s podcast The Metallica Report, Hetfield spoke about tools that might help improve the band’s live shows moving forward: “Being able to maybe sip some water while I’m playing, you know, some kind of straw on the microphone… That could be cool.”

However, hydration doesn’t seem to be the only thing the band can improve on while performing, according to the frontman. As he explains it, his hands are always full while riffing, so he can’t move around with a microphone, limiting his movement and interaction with the audience.

“I’m not holding the mic, I’m not able to go anywhere. So there [could be] mic stations everywhere,” Hetfield said. However, he acknowledged that this would come with its own set of challenges. “Our monitor guy [would have to] chase me around for all the mics, he can’t have them all open because it sounds insane, especially in an indoor stadium.”

To avoid the chaos of constantly turning mics on and off, Hetfield also presented another innovative proposition; “If you’re wearing something and you’re within two feet of the microphone, turn it on, something like that. So it would make [the monitor’s job] a little easier and mine as well.”

Metallica will hit the road again in May 2024 for another leg of their M72 World Tour, for which they’ll play two nights in each city with two unique “no repeats” setlist and different support acts. The tour will wrap in Mexico in September 2024.

The band’s bassist Robert Trujillo, meanwhile, recently revealed why they tweaked their ‘M72’ tour setlist.