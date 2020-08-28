Metallica’s Kirk Hammett praises 10-year-old Nandi Bushell’s latest cover

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has given his approval to 10-year-old Nandi Bushell’s latest cover.

Bushell shared her latest cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ last weekend (August 22) and can be seen playing drums, bass and guitar in the video she posted on YouTube.

Sharing the post, Bushell wrote: “Enter Sandman by @metallica! This song is so EPIC! Hope you enjoy my tribute to the AWESOME @larsulrich @kirkhammett @robtrujillo and #jameshetfield! You guys ROCK!”

After seeing the video, Hammett later shared the cover himself, writing: “How could I not repost this?”

You can listen to the cover here:

Back in July, Bushell released another video in which she covered Audioslave’s ‘Cochise’. In the video, Bushell plays drums, bass and a special guitar that was gifted to her in June by Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave’s Tom Morello.

Her cover of Rage classic ‘Guerrilla Radio’ caught the attention of Morello and prompted him to have one of his new signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster’s delivered to the young musician.Writing on social media, Morello said: “Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future.”

He continued: “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17-years-old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

Bushell has impressed music fans for a number of years with her skillful musicianship. Her rendition of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ has more than a million views on YouTube, and a recent performance of Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’ was applauded by the band.