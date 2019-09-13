Metallica’s Kirk Hammett says he “absolutely” wants to direct a horror movie

"I think I could make a really incredible horror film"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has said that he “absolutely” wants to direct a horror film, in an interview discussing his love of the genre.

Speaking as part of Toronto music store Cosmo Music’s ‘Rockstars In Cars’ series about his love of horror, he said: “I’ve just got to get my shit together. I have to prioritize, and at this time, music means smeto much to me and is an obvious strength for me. But I think I could make a really incredible horror film. One, I need to find the time. Two, I need to find someone else’s money.”

I already have the soundtrack, so part of the work is already done. [Scoring it] would be a huge pleasure for me,” he said.

“If I decided to remake a film, I would not water it down like so many other people do these days. The new ‘Pet Sematary’ is so watered down; the ‘Evil Dead’ remake was so watered down.”

Hammett’s love of horror is well known, with an exhibition of his vintage film posters currently on display at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum.

Speaking about horror’s influence on his music, he said “It’s real general. I wish I could say that this movie is responsible for this song or this riff or whatever, but seeing these movies engulfed me in an overall emotion that’s the same sort of emotion I get when I’m playing my guitar and I’m composing.”

He also revealed that he has “Tons of music that I’m just setting aside for soundtracks. It is the thing of nightmares. It comes out of a really deep black hole in my soul, and I’m totally fine with it, because it gives me comfort.

“I think it’s a better mirror of my life and how I am inside. I went on an experiment one time to try to write something happy without being obviously happy, and it just didn’t happen. I listened to it, and even though it was in a major key, it still sounded somewhat sorrowful. There’s still tension to it.

“I really, really tried to write something uplifting, like how Bach can uplift someone… I can’t do that. It all sounds like the end of the world.”