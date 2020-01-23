News Music News

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett speaks out over Motörhead’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame snub

"Maybe some of the older people just don't get it."

Elizabeth Aubrey
Metallica, Kirk Hammett, Motorhead
Metallica's Kirk Hammett. Credit: Getty

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has spoken out over Motörhead’s continued absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite being eligible since 2002, the Lemmy-fronted outfit have yet to be included. The band were once again on the ballot for inclusion in 2020, but didn’t receive enough votes.

Speaking on the ‘Let There Be Talk’ podcast, Hammett opened up about the issue. He said: “I really think that when things like that happen, it might be a generational thing where maybe some of the older people just don’t get it — they just don’t fucking get it.

“They don’t see the range of influence and the impact and the inspiration that certain bands have. They don’t hear it, because maybe they’re part of a different generation and were told that vocals sung like that are bad. But they’re not — they’re fucking just another type of vocal…some of those Motörhead recordings are fucking so beautifully raw.”

You can listen to the full audio here:

He added:”For those kind of people, Motörhead is a little bit of a bitter pill. And the comprehension of it is kind of — it could be a little better comprehended. And I think that’s the problem — it’s merely a generational thing.

“As much as I don’t like saying that, because I think if it’s good music, it’s gonna transcend generations. But then, at certain times, people are just closed off from it from the get-go, for whatever reason. It’s just one of those things that just happens.”

Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Whitney Houston were among the main acts announced as inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020.

They join the likes of The Notorious B.I.G, The Doobie Brothers and T-Rex – who were all shortlisted back in October 2019.

The acts, who are among the 35th annual class of inductees, will also be joined by producer, veteran rock journalist and artist manager Jon Landau.

They were chosen from a list of 16 finalists, which means that the likes of Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Kraftwerk, Judas Priest, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Soundgarden, Todd Rundgren, Thin Lizzy and Motörhead. All will have to wait at least another 12 months until gaining entry into the hallowed hall.

