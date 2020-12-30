Metallica’s Lars Ulrich says the band’s best album is still yet to come

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has said that the band’s best album is still yet to come.

Read more: Lars Ulrich talks creativity in lockdown and new Metallica material

Speaking in a new interview, the drummer promised that follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ will be the best album that he and his bandmates have ever made.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest,” Ulrich told Classic Rock. “But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?”

Advertisement

He added: “In Metallica, we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records.”

Back in September, Ulrich talked to NME about the band’s much anticipated new music. Asked about when fans can expect to hear it, he answered: “Not soon enough!”

“Right now, I’d say the hardest thing about all this is trying to plan,” he said, “because five minutes later, those plans change – that’s just the nature of the state of the world at the moment and we’re going to have to accept and surrender to it.

“I think it’s a good reminder of the fragility of the world and how maybe we should occasionally pause and be a little bit more respectful and appreciative of what we have and understand how quickly it can derail in terms of how we arrogantly expect everything to be way we wanted as a human race.”

Earlier this month, Ulrich credited the band’s one-time therapist with saving Metalllica.

Advertisement

Ulrich said that Phil Towle, who is seen in the band’s 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster, was instrumental in keeping the band together during troubled times more than 15 years ago.

The documentary detailed the period for the band during which bassist Jason Newsted quit, frontman James Hetfield entered rehab, and the band started to question the “machine” of churning out music.

Towle was enlisted to help the band communicate better with each other and how to manage the pressures of being a successful group.

Meanwhile, a TikTok star has hit back at users mocking her Metallica t-shirt by shredding some of the band’s most famous songs on guitar.