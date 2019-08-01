Metallica’s ‘S&M2’ concert to hit cinemas for one night only

Eeeexiiit light, enter your local cinema...

Metallica are set to stream their upcoming ‘S&M2’ concert to cinemas around the world for one night only.

Back in March, the band announced two shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their classic 1999 orchestral album and live film ‘S&M’. The first show will take place on September 6, with a second set for September 8 after tickets to the initial gig were snapped up by touts and bots.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Trafalgar Releasing will be showing Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M² at select cinemas on October 9. Tickets are on sale from August 7 and will be available here.

Reuniting with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, who accompanied the band on the iconic live album and DVD, the anniversary show will serve as part of the grand opening of the new Chase Centre, a multi-purpose arena in San Francisco that will also be the new home of NBA champions the Golden State Warriors. These shows will feature the first live performances of the original ‘S&M’ arrangements in 20 years, plus the first-ever Metallica and San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original concert, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

Meanwhile, Metallica made headlines again this week when it emerged that one fan used their music to scare away an attacking wild cougar.