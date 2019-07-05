A visit from his favourite rapper

Method Man made a fan’s day by visiting him in the hospital, where he has been fighting a life-threatening condition for three months.

The Wu-Tang Clan member dropped in on the 26-year-old patient, known only as Bryson, last week in Staten Island University Hospital, reports SI Live. He is awaiting “serious” medical treatment – the hospital did not specify his illness due to privacy laws.

In a brief video chronicling the surprise, Method Man enters Bryson’s darkened hospital room, enthusiastically greeting him as the lights are switched on. After a handshake and a hug, the rapper sits down for a chat with Bryson. Watch it here:

While putting together a “week of surprises” for Bryson, the hospital had discovered that he was a hip-hop fan and bought a speaker system so he could listen to his favourite music. They then contacted Method Man – Bryson’s favourite rapper – and a Staten Island non-profit organisation to coordinate a visit for him. See photos of the visit here.

Currently on tour, Wu-Tang Clan recently headlined the West Holts stage at Glastonbury with a barnstorming set that included an unexpected Nirvana cover. The rap group are also the subject of a new Hulu television series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, that premieres in September.