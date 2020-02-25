Methyl Ethel announce new EP ‘Hurts To Laugh’ with the single ‘Majestic AF’

Methyl Ethel have released the new single ‘Majestic AF’, which previews their upcoming EP ‘Hurts To Laugh’. The Western Australian band have also announced new solo tour dates, which you can find below.

The song is the opening track of ‘Hurts To Laugh’, which was recorded at the same time as Methyl Ethel’s 2019 album, ‘Triage’.

The four other tracks that round out ‘Hurts To Laugh’ are ‘Honest’, ‘Charm Offensive’, ‘What Memory Found’ and ‘The Quicker’. The EP will be out April 10 via Dot Dash/Remote Control.

Shortly after its release, Methyl Ethel will embark on a four-date solo tour of Australia. Bandleader Jake Webb will play in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday (February 28) via the band’s official website.

Webb will also play solo shows in support of Peter, Bjorn & John on a North American tour running from March to April. It will kick off in Los Angeles on March 23, and wrap up on April 11 in Boston. Tickets for these shows are on sale now via Methyl Ethel’s official website.

Methyl Ethel’s Australia solo tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Outpost (April 15)

Melbourne, The Night Cat (16)

Sydney, Mary’s Underground (17)

Perth, Goodwill Club (19)

Methyl Ethel’s USA solo tour dates in support of Peter, Bjorn & John are:

Los Angeles, CA, Teregram Ballroom (March 23)

Santa Ana, CA, La Santa (24)

Oakland, CA, New Parish (25)

Portland, OR, Doug Fir Lounge (27)

Seattle, WA, Crocodile (28)

Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge (31)

Denver, CO, Bluebird (April 1)

St. Paul, MN, Amsterdam (3)

Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle (4)

Ferndale, MI, Johnny Brendas (7)

Washington, DC, Union Stage (8)

New York City, NY, Webster Hall (10)

Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall (11)