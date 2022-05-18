Watch the video for Metric’s new single ‘Doomscroller’

Metric have shared the 10-minute music video for their new single ‘Doomscroller’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is the second preview of the four-piece’s forthcoming new album ‘Formentera’, which is set for release on July 8.

Metric have today (May 18) shared the Justin Broadbent-directed video for ‘Doomscroller’, which has been described as “a sonic 10-minute voyage that transports you into a ‘high-speed chase through the wild terrain of modern life'”.

“Justin captured rare studio footage of the recording of ‘Doomscroller’ and we used it like a visual anchor, as evocative places outside the room keep creeping in,” Metric’s Emily Haines said in a statement about the band’s new video, which you can watch below.

“These traces of life on earth that appear and disappear throughout the song subtly mirror the shifting moods of the music.”

The band have also announced details of their new Metric mobile app, which can be downloaded here and provides access to limited edition vinyl, exclusive content, tickets and more.

“Metric has been working on an app to streamline the essentials and also to create a space where we can get off the usual platforms and stay in touch directly with people who know why they are there,” Haines added. “Cutting through the noise is something we’ve done since the beginning so this app feels natural.”

Metric will embark on a North American tour in August in support of ‘Formentera’, with UK and European dates set to be announced soon. You can find tickets to the North American tour here.