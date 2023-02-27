Metro Boomin, Caroline Polachek, Rina Sawayama and more join Open’Er 2023 line-up

Open’er Festival has announced its next batch of acts for 2023, including Metro Boomin, Caroline Polachek, Rina Sawayama and more.

Also added to the bill are Paolo Nutini, Young Fathers, Alyona Alyona, Warhaus and Ken Carson, who join the previously announced headliners Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, with the likes of Christine and the Queens, Queens Of The Stone Age, Machine Gun Kelly and more also on the bill.

The Polish festival will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

2022 saw Open’er return after a pandemic-enforced break, with headliners including Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots, Dua Lipa and The Killers.

Reviewing the festival’s return, NME wrote: “Two decades after its humble beginnings as a one-day event in Warsaw, Poland’s Open’er Festival returned to Gdynia earlier this month, with some of the world’s biggest names filling out its four-day extravaganza.

“Like many other festivals across the globe, it marked the first time in three years that the event had been able to go ahead, and the atmosphere at the Babie Doły Military Airport site was one of pure celebration.”

Caroline Polachek! An exceptional artist and author of this year's crtically acclaimed album "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" is coming to Open'er! June 30, Gdynia, Tent Stage. ➡️ https://t.co/9uBQUj5P5V @carolineplz pic.twitter.com/eu9ojNjErI — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) February 24, 2023

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Rina Sawayama will also perform at this year’s Governors Ball festival.

The annual festival, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York will run from June 9 to 11 this year.

Elsewhere, Sawayama is set to headline Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars party next month.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the pop singer wrote: “Beyond excited to be performing at #EJAFOscars on March 12 in support of @ejaf. Founded by my wonderful friend @eltonofficial, they’re on an incredibly important mission to end HIV stigma and inequalities around the world, and to spread more love and compassion,” she wrote.