Metro Boomin’s mother reportedly killed by husband in murder-suicide

Metro Boomin’s mother has reportedly been killed by her husband in murder-suicide.

TMZ reports that Leslie Joanne Wayne is suspected to have been murdered by her spouse – who isn’t Boomin’s father – on Friday (June 3). Her husband is believed to have killed himself afterwards.

Boomin’s representatives confirmed that his mother died at the weekend, adding that the hip-hop producer and his family request privacy during this difficult time.

The DJ is known for producing hits including Future’s ‘Mask Off’, Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ and Kanye West’s ‘Father Stretch My Hands Part 1’. He’s also worked with Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Drake and 21 Savage.

Boomin was said to be very close to his mother. He paid tribute to Leslie on Mother’s Day 2020, writing: “This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

TMZ reports further that Leslie’s body was discovered by cops just outside of the Atlanta area over the weekend. An autopsy is to be conducted for an official cause of death.

Leslie raised Boomin and his three siblings in St Louis, Missouri and would reportedly drive him to Atlanta, Georgia so that he could collaborate with artists he was connecting with at the beginning of his career.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.