Metronomy and Courtney Barnett are among first acts announced for Iceland Airwaves Festival 2020

Metronomy and Courtney Barnett have been announced among the first acts for Iceland Airwaves Festival 2020.

The Reykjavik festival returns once more between November 4-7, and will also see Black Pumas, Squid and The Murder Capital perform.

Swedish based German producer and Fever Ray collaborator Tami T and US pop singer Dorian Electra are also on the bill.

Advertisement

You can see the full line-up below and you can buy early bird tickets here.

Last year Mac DeMarco, Shame and Whitney were among the performers at the Iceland bash.

Meanwhile, Metronomy were also recently announced for the Bluedot festival alongside Björk and Groove Armada.

They released their last album ‘Metronomy Forever’ in 2019. In a four star review, NME described the record as tapping “into the spirit of their 2008 classic ‘Nights Out’, this time toeing the line between maturity and playfulness.”

“Metronomy Forever’ is, in many ways, remarkable: the band have proved their longevity and ability to reinvent, retool and still maintain their love and ability to pen stellar pop songs. We’re already looking forward to the sequel.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the record, frontman Joe Mount, also told NME: “This album was always going to be a more important record [than last LP ‘Summer 08’], I was working with Robyn on her album [‘Honey’] so that kind of took over my life, and once that was finished and I was able to concentrate on the Metronomy album, I had a version of the album which was much shorter and much colder… I had to work back into it quite a bit.”