Metronomy announce new album ‘Small World’ and share lead single

Metronomy have announced their seventh studio album, ‘Small World’, will arrive early next year, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Metronomy Forever’ set to arrive on February 18 via Because Music.

To coincide with the announcement, the band shared lead single ‘It’s good to be back’, a bubbly synthpop tune that arrives alongside a video directed by Dreamjob. The colourful clip sees the band navigating surreal landscapes over and over again in a Groundhog Day-esque scenario.

Watch the video for ‘It’s good to be back’ below:

“Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’, but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again,” frontman Joe Mount said of the song’s title in an accompanying statement.

“I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful’, but there’d be one or two songs I would like. I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.”

Earlier this year, Metronomy released a 10th anniversary edition of their beloved 2011 album ‘The English Riviera’, featuring six new tracks. The band’s 2022 UK tour will celebrate a decade of the album and finish up with a huge London show at Alexandra Palace.