Metronomy announce ‘The English Riviera’ 10th anniversary edition

Metronomy have confirmed that their third album ‘The English Riviera’ will be getting a brand new release to coincide with its 10th anniversary.

The record proved to be a critical breakthrough for the band, with NME naming it as the second best album of 2011.

‘The English Riviera’ was written about Torbay, the South Devon borough of towns covering Torquay, Paignton and Brixham, and explored the pleasures and frustrations of growing up by the seaside.

The new 10th anniversary edition will also feature six previously unreleased songs: ‘Aquarius’, ‘Picking Up For You’, ‘French Organ’, ‘Friends’, ‘The Ballad Of The 17 Year Old’, and ‘Jazz Odyssey’.

The bonus tracks will be available for fans to stream and buy on April 30 via Because Music. The reissue will be available on limited edition and numbered heavyweight 180g vinyl, with etched fantascope on side D. You can pre-order ‘The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition’ here.

Listen to ‘Picking Up For You (Outtake)’ below.

Speaking of the anniversary and writing second single ‘The Look’ in a new press release, Mount, who grew up in the neighbouring town of Totnes, said: “I was tinkering around with one of Marion’s keyboards and after a short while came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; the der-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it’.

“When we perform ‘The Look’ live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye. It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”

In a four-star review of their last album, 2019’s ‘Metronomy Forever’, NME wrote: “‘Metronomy Forever’ is, in many ways, remarkable: the band have proved their longevity and ability to reinvent, retool and still maintain their love and ability to pen stellar pop songs. We’re already looking forward the sequel.”