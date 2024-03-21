Metronomy drummer Anna Prior announces debut solo EP and shares retro first single, ‘Fall Back’

Anna Prior – the drummer in Metronomy – has announced her debut solo EP and has shared its retro lead single ‘Fall Back’.

‘Fall Back’ features a thumping beat and bright synth sounds reminiscent of 90s dance music. “If I fall back on you / It’s hard to say what’s true / If I fall back on you / It’s hard to say what’s true,” she sings in the chorus.

Speaking about the track in a press release, Prior said: “The song is about when I realised that love from a partner is never unconditional. I think it’s where my lack of trust in relationships began, when my hyper independence began and when I started searching for people that I knew could never love me so I would never get hurt again.”

Directed by Tom Furse, ‘Fall Back’s accompanying music video marks the second AI video he has created in collaboration with Prior. The first was the visual for her track ‘Tech Não’.

Speaking about the music videos, Prior said: “I wanted the two videos that Tom made to somehow link together – the characters he created in the Tech Não video felt like friends to me by this point – so I wanted this video to feel like I’d stepped into ‘room two’ of the club, everything shining, glittering and clean. The antithesis to the anxiety inducing ‘main room’ of Tech Não.”

Prior’s debut solo EP ‘Almost Love’ is set for release on June 13 via House Anxiety (Genesis Owusu, Courtney Barnett, Harvey Sutherland). The EP sees the drummer work with the likes of producers James Greenwood – also known as Ghost Culture – (Dan Avery, Kelly Lee Owens, Alison Goldfrapp) Moullinex, and PPJ – Trio Páula, Povoa and Jerge (Christine and the Queens and Myd).

A press release describes ‘Almost Love’ as lyrically inspired by the existential poetry of 19th and 20th century Portuguese romantics, which Prior had discovered while spending time in Lisbon. It also describes the EP as Prior’s love letter to herself, focusing on “things, people and moments being just out of reach – of ‘almost’ being there, but not just yet. Not quite.”

‘Almost Love’ track list is:

1. ‘Almost Love’

2. ‘Tech Não’

3. ‘Fall Back’

4. ‘Under A Halo’

5. ‘Nervous’

6. ‘Up2You’

7. ‘Who Is She’

In other news, Metronomy recently signed to a new label – Ninja Tune – and shared an experimental new single called ‘Nice Town’.

Metronomy’s last EP came stacked with Radar favourites, including Biig Piig, Spill Tab, Pinty, Folly Group, Brian Nasty, and rising heroes like Sorry.

Around the time of the release of ‘Posse’, Joe told NME he wanted to work on the project because, “Some of the formative albums I listened to growing up were guest-studded, so it’s always been something I’ve been interested in.”