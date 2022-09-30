Metronomy postpone North American tour to prioritise their “home lives”

Metronomy have cancelled their upcoming North American tour behind this year’s ‘Small World’ LP in order to prioritise their “home lives”.

Posting on Instagram, the band revealed that after a summer full of festivals, they were unprepared for an “exhausting” upcoming tour and are instead taking time for themselves.

They wrote: “Dear North America and Canada…some bad news ☹️.

“We’re very sorry to say that we will be postponing our upcoming October tour.

It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! we want to explain why.”

Metronomy added: “Touring in America is one of the most exciting things a band can do. Since our first US tour in 2006 we’ve loved every trip we’ve made out there. The cities are inspiring, the venues are always welcoming and the dive-bars unparalleled…and the people, oh the people!

A”t the same time, touring America is one of the most exhausting and expensive things a band can do, it’s a very big country and you can easily spend months and muchos 💰’s just playing a handful of the major cities.”

The message continued: “When you’re a young band, that time spent touring the states is the only way that you would want to spend it. But, when you’re a little older and little wiser, you start weighing up the time you spend on the road against the time you spend with loved ones at home.

“Right now, it doesn’t make sense for us to come I’m afraid. We’ve had an incredibly busy year of gigs and festivals and now need to afford some of the same time and attention to our home lives.

“We want to apologise to all the fans who’ve bought tickets to see us and for the short notice of this news, we hope you understand that moving the tour really isn’t something we want to do, but it’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now.”

The tour dates have been rescheduled for 2023 and you can see them below. The band will still play their Los Angeles show at The Wiltern on October 27 and at the Pepsi Centre in Mexico City two days later as planned.

OCTOBER 2022

27 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

29 – Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

MAY 2023

2 – New York, Avant Gardner

3 – Boston, House Of Blues

5 – Montreal, QUE MTELUS

6 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

8 – Chicago, Metro

10 – Denver, Summit

12 – Oakland, Fox Theater



The band’s news came after Santigold made headlines this week when she cancelled her upcoming Holified tour, citing difficulties with inflation and the changing landscape of post-pandemic music touring. The likes of Arlo Parks, Wet Leg and Sam Fender all pulled US tour dates citing mental fatigue.

Back in June, Metronomy’s Joe Mount hinted at an upcoming new EP of collaborations while speaking to NME at Glastonbury 2022.

“I did an EP called ‘Posse’, which is all collaborations,” Mount told us when asked what fans could expect from the band next. “I’m working on another one of those.”

The last EP came stacked with Radar favourites, including Biig Piig, Spill Tab, Pinty, Folly Group, Brian Nasty, and rising heroes like Sorry. Around the time of the release of ‘Posse’, Joe told NME he wanted to work on the project because, “Some of the formative albums I listened to growing up were guest-studded, so it’s always been something I’ve been interested in.”