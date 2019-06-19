Metronomy drop tasty ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’ video as they announce new album and huge tour

The second single from their upcoming album, ‘Metronomy Forever’

Metronomy have released a light-hearted video for their new, dancefloor-ready single ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’. Check out it below along with details of new album ‘Metronomy Forever’ and their new UK and European tour.

There’s no doubt about which flavour of ice cream emerges superior in this comedic video, which centres on a stand-off between two competing businesses. The visual stars Metronomy’s members and was directed by frontman Joseph Mount, who described it as a “right lolathon” on Instagram.

“Years ago a friend of mine gave me a VHS tape of the MTV show 120 Minutes,” said Mount of the video’s inspiration. “It’s something I’d get him to do every so often as I was a bit obsessed with music TV at the time. On one particular tape was the video for ‘Sonne’ by Rammstein, I’d never seen them before and it blew my mind. This video is a sort of homage to that, but with an added story about the gentrification of ice cream parlours.”

Mount also helmed the Honey I Shrunk The Kids-inspired visual for previously released single ‘Lately’. Both songs will appear on the forthcoming LP ‘Metronomy Forever’, due out September 13.

The tracklist for ‘Metronomy Forever’ is:

1. ‘Wedding’

2. ‘Whitsand Bay’

3. ‘Insecurity’

4. ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’

5. ‘Driving’

6. ‘Lately (Going Spare)’

7. ‘Lying Low’

8. ‘Forever Is A Long Time’

9. ‘The Light’

10. ‘Sex Emoji’

11. ‘Walking In The Dark’

12. ‘Insecure’

13. ‘Miracle Rooftop’

14. ‘Upset My Girlfriend’

15. ‘Wedding Bells’

16. ‘Lately Going Spare’

17. ‘Ur Mixtape’

Metronomy have also announced a headlining tour of the UK and Europe, their first since 2017. They will perform in Europe in October before returning to the UK the following month. Tickets go on sale June 28 at 9am and will be available here.

Metronomy’s upcoming tour dates are:

France, Bordeaux, Rocher de Palmer (October 9)

France, Nantes, Stereolux (10)

France, Lyon, Amphitheatre 3 (11)

France, Toulouse, Le Bikini (12)

France, Paris, Olympia (15)

France, Nancy, Jazz Pulsations (18)

Belgium, Antwerp, De Roma (19)

Germany, Munich, Tonhalle (21)

Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk (22)

Germany, Hamburg, Docks (23)

Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle (24)

Germany, Offenbach am Main, Capitol (26)

The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg (28)

Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega (29)

UK, Southampton, Guildhall (November 6)

UK, London, The Roundhouse (8)

UK, Manchester, Academy (9)

UK, Leeds, 02 Academy (11)

UK, Glasgow, SWG3 (13)

UK, Bristol, O2 Academy (14)

UK, Nottingham, Rock City (15)

UK, Birmingham, The O2 Institute (16)