Metronomy share teaser hinting at imminent new music

Metronomy have celebrated 2 years of their most recent album ‘Metronomy Forever’ while hinting that new material is on the way.

“Metronomy forever was released two years ago today?!?! That’s bonkers,” songwriter and frontman Joe Mount said on Twitter.

“I’m aware it’s mildly insulting to relate what’s gone on since to the release of an (albeit) incredible album, but that’s how we measure life isn’t it; with small, human scale things…against the backdrop of massive world changing things. Metronomy Forever is 2! Happy birthday!”

Finishing the thread of tweets, Mount then looked ahead to the future, appearing to confirm that a new Metronomy album is on the way soon.

“Finally, If you look through the Metronomy discography you’ll see that there’s normally a Metronomy album every 2 to 3 years,” he tweeted, adding the customary eye emojis.

Earlier this year, Metronomy released a 10th anniversary edition of their beloved 2011 album ‘The English Riviera’.

Metronomy’s 10th anniversary edition of ‘The English Riviera’ arrived at the end of April 30 via Because Music, and feature six previously unreleased songs: ‘Aquarius’, ‘Picking Up For You’, ‘French Organ’, ‘Friends’, ‘The Ballad Of The 17 Year Old’, and ‘Jazz Odyssey’.

The band’s ‘Metronomy Forever’ 2022 UK tour will celebrate a decade of the album and finish up with a huge London show at Alexandra Palace.

Discussing the tenth anniversary of ‘The English Riviera’ and writing second single ‘The Look’ recently, Metronomy’s Joe Mount said: “I was tinkering around with one of Marion’s keyboards and after a short while came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; the der-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it’.