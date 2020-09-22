METZ drop raging new single ‘Blind Youth Industrial Park’

METZ have shared the video for their latest single, ‘Blind Youth Industrial Park’. Check it out below.

The track is the third single from their imminent fourth studio album, ‘Atlas Vending’, slated for release on October 9 via Sub Pop.

The science-fiction themed music video was directed by cinematographer Dylan Pharazyn and was shot in the hills of Queenstown, New Zealand.

On the inspiration for the video, Pharazyn said he was initially “thinking of the feeling of war or samurai films, beautiful but dark and violent”, but was then struck with an idea of something more unique.

“I started to think of a more futuristic setting — more unusual and dream-like with the story set on a distant planet where there is future technology and some kind of alien magic… like a futuristic fable,” Pharazyn said.

“I loved the idea of the hero Ayeth on this nomadic walk through an epic landscape… I loved the strength in her and the pairing of her with a wounded companion, something really human and vulnerable… I wanted that emotive warmth countering the cold military images.”

To coincide with the single’s launch, METZ also announced a livestreamed album performance, which they will play at Toronto’s Opera House.

The livestream will take place at 8pm BST on October 17. Tickets for the performance can be purchased from this link.

In a statement, frontman Alex Edkins said the band were looking forward to share the new album with their fans.

“Something that is intrinsic to who we are as people has been taken away,” Edkins said.

“We want, so badly, to find that feeling again, to forget the world for a moment, and share a brand new album that we love very much (plus some oldies) with you. To all the people of the world who have come to our shows to dance, sweat, and scream, we hope you can join us once again with this show.”

‘Blind Youth Industrial Park’ follows previous singles ‘Hail Taxi’ and ‘A Boat to Drown In’, which both featured their own music videos.

In related news, METZ bassist Chris Slorach will join IDLES’ Lee Kiernan, Savages’ Jehnny Beth and more on a new mental health podcast called Keep Talking. The series was launched by LIFE drummer Stewart Baxter, with the first episode out now.