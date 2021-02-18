METZ pay tribute to skateboarding in new video ‘Sugar Pill’

Canadian punk-rock outfit METZ have today delivered a video for their latest single, ‘Sugar Pill’.

The video, directed by Shayne Ehman, is meant as a tribute to skateboarding, showcasing black-and-white footage of people skateboarding amidst all types of climate.

“Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate. The birds need to sing, we need to skate,” Ehman said of the video.

“I hope the winter skateboarding footage carries with it some of the love we have for skateboarding. I hope it contains a spirit of perseverance and the will to make it happen. Come wind, ice, or stormy weather, we shovel snow, we torch frost, we skate.”

Watch the video for ‘Sugar Pill’ below:

‘Sugar Pill’ is taken from the band’s fourth studio album ‘Atlas Vending’, released in October last year via Sub Pop.

‘Atlas Vending’ has delivered a slew of singles thus far, including ‘A Boat To Drown In’, ‘Hail Taxi’ and ‘Blind Youth Industrial Park’.

METZ bassist Chris Slorach recently joined the likes of IDLES’ Lee Kiernan, Savages’ Jehnny Beth as a guest on mental health podcast Keep Talking.

LIFE drummer Stewart Baxter started the podcast, describing it as about “having an open and honest discussion about life, art, and everything in-between, and a chance for myself and my guests to take time out to just hang out and catch up”.