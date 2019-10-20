mewithoutYou announce they’re to break up next year

The Philadelphia band do have "many plans in the interim" though.

mewithoutYou have announced they’re set to break up.

The Philadelphia-based band released seven full-length albums, most recently last year’s ‘[Untitled]’.

Now, they’ve announced that 2020 is set to be their last year as an active band.

“To whom it may concern,” they write. “We have decided on next year being our last as an active band.

“We nevertheless have many plans in the interim, the details of which are forthcoming,” the band reveal.

The band’s debut album ‘[A→B] Life’ came out in 2002, and they released six subsequent records.

mewithoutYou frontman Aaron Weiss appeared on Paramore’s 2018 LP ‘After Laughter’ on the song ‘No Friend’, and the band supported Paramore on their 2018 UK arena tour.

It’s not clear yet what the “many plans in the interim” that the band speak of in the message refer to.

mewithoutYou are set to head out in support of Thrice on a huge US tour, beginning next January and running into February.

The shows begin at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on January 23, and finish up on February 29 at The Novo in Los Angeles.